Contract for biomining at Brahmapuram likely to be awarded to Pune firm

September 04, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The multi-crore bid for biomining of legacy waste piled up on the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation may go in favour of Bhumi Green Energy, a Pune-based firm.

The Corporation council meeting scheduled for September 8 may decide on awarding the contract to Bhumi Green Energy at ₹1,690 a tonne. It is estimated that around 10 lakh tonnes of waste has piled up on the campus.

The report of a technical expert committee appointed by the Corporation to visit the plant site of the two companies that were found qualified for the job went in favour of Bhumi Green Energy. Sigma Global Environ Solutions Private Limited was the other firm that was fund qualified for the work.

The committee had Jyothish Chandran, solid waste management director of the Suchitwa Mission, and Digvijay Desai, environment expert of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project. Corporation councillors Henry Austin, R. Ratheesh, and Raghuram Pai too had visited the plant sites and submitted separate reports to the Corporation. The reports will also come up for the consideration of the council meeting on the day.

While Bhumi Green Energy initially quoted ₹1,708 per tonne, Sigma quoted ₹4,640 for the work.

Following negotiations, Bhumi Green Energy lowered its quote to ₹1,699 and Sigma to ₹3,911. Later, Bhumi lowered the quote further and fixed it at ₹1,690 a tonne.

Previous attempts by the civic body to clear legacy waste through biomining had ended up in a row as the firm picked for the job could not complete it as planned. The March 2 fire at Brahmapuram further worsened the situation. The contract had also ended up in a legal battle between the Corporation and the firm.

