Contract carriage operators join protest against MVD

Contract Carriage Operators’ Association Kerala has come out in support of the strike called by inter-State bus owners against the “heavy fine” charged by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) under Operation Night Riders.
The State committee of the association said the MVD move was aimed to destroy the tourist bus industry. For the last 75 days, the department has been collecting huge amounts under the guise of inspections, the association said, adding that it would not remit road tax from July. Binu John, president of the association, and Prashant Viswashri, secretary, had called for the protest.
The two-day camp of the association to be held in Idukki on July 9 and 10 will take up issues such as mandatory GPS installation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor