Contract carriage operators join protest against MVD

MVD charging heavy fine, they allege

Contract Carriage Operators’ Association Kerala has come out in support of the strike called by inter-State bus owners against the “heavy fine” charged by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) under Operation Night Riders.

The State committee of the association said the MVD move was aimed to destroy the tourist bus industry. For the last 75 days, the department has been collecting huge amounts under the guise of inspections, the association said, adding that it would not remit road tax from July. Binu John, president of the association, and Prashant Viswashri, secretary, had called for the protest.

The two-day camp of the association to be held in Idukki on July 9 and 10 will take up issues such as mandatory GPS installation.

