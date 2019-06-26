Continuous fight against right-wing extremism

Anand Patwardhan has doggedly fought legal battles for the screening of nearly all his documentaries, driven by his belief in the need for a cultural revolution to stave off the onslaught of the right wing.

Mr. Patwardhan was in the city to legally challenge at the Kerala High Court the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s denial of censor exemption to screen his documentary Vivek (Reason) at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK. With the court ruling in favour of Mr. Patwardhan and the organisers of the festival the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the film is likely to be screened at the fete on Wednesday.

“The film was not submitted to them, so they have not watched it. They have denied permission on the basis of the synopsis and my name. All film festivals should be exempt from censorship,” he told The Hindu.

The documentary, which was screened in different places across the country and is available on YouTube, connects the rise of right wing extremism in the country to the to bloodshed, mob lynchings and the murders of rationalists Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, M.M. Kalburgi and so on.

Mass connect

“People like [Govind] Pansare and Gauri Lankesh had tremendous reach. They were doing grassroots work that had a mass connect through cultural movements,” said Mr. Patwardhan. Unless secular forces build a cultural grassroots movement to combat the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak shakhas that influence young children, we will concede territory to the right wing which has thousands of easy icons in the form of gods and goddesses,” he said. “Even the progressive elements have ignored culture, which can be used as an educational tool.”

Last bastions

Since Bombay: Our City, the first documentary over the screening of which he went to court in 1985, Mr. Patwardhan has either fought the Censor Board or Doordarshan for refusing to telecast his documentaries. “Like this time, they always say it is going to cause law-and-order problem, which can arise only if the right wing creates it themselves,” said Mr. Patwardhan, who sees Kerala and Tamil Nadu as the last two bastions of secularism in the country.

Instead of being repulsed by violence in the name of religion, a growing number of people see it as an opportunity to assert themselves. “We are becoming more nationalistic, but we have less and less to be proud of as Indians,” said Mr. Patwardhan. But, engaging with organisations such as the RSS and the Sanatan Sanstha, whose members were allegedly involved in the Pansare and Dabholkar murders, is important. “You cannot write off such a large number of people as the enemy. They have not been open to dialogue, but I am. If they want to have a discussion and can guarantee my safety, I will do it,” he said.

Fight against inequality

Mr. Patwardhan echoes what Pansare said in the documentary — the people will begin to fight against growing inequality. “We don’t have a choice, but to remain hopeful,” he said. For now, only the BJP has money, infrastructure and cadre, but he hopes that the opposition will soon recover.