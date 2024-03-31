Contestants give hectic electioneering a skip on Easter Sunday

March 31, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Taking a well-deserved break from the tiring electioneering, the key contestants in the Ernakulam Parliament seat spent Easter Sunday (March 31) offering prayers and meeting the party workers and personalities in the constituency.

The incumbent Parliament member and the UDF candidate Hibi Eden, the LDF candidate K.J. Shine and the NDA candidate K.S. Radhakrishnan were at a get-together organised at the Chavara Culture Centre in the morning. All three candidates exchanged pleasantries and took part in the breakfast session at the Centre.

Mr. Eden attended the midnight mass held at St. George Church, Edappally, and met visitors at his house that day. Later, he attended an Iftar meeting hosted by the Congress workers at Kunjunnikkara.

Ms. Shine gave a skip to all public functions on the day and focused on seeking support through telephone calls and personal visits.

The activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association gave Ms. Shine the deposit amount to be submitted while filing her nomination. She received the amount from C.S. Sujatha, the State secretary of the Association. Literary critic M.K. Sanoo, K.V. Thomas, Association State president Susan Kodi, and office bearers Pushpa Das and T. V. Anitha were also present.

Ms. Shine will resume her poll campaign on Monday by attending family meetings in different parts of the Thripunithura Assembly Constituency.

After the breakfast meeting at Chavara Cultural Centre, Prof. Radhakrishnan met a few prominent personalities including Dr. A.K. Sabhapathi, former judge M. Ramachandran and businessman Govindan at their residences. Later, he attended the district conference of the Hindu Aikya Vedi. He also met a few prominent personalities in Thoppumpady and Palluruthy areas and attended a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance partners. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, MP, will inaugurate the election convention of the candidate in the constituency at Ernakulam Town Hall on April 2 at 4 p.m.