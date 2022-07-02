Contest on advertising at Ashirbhavan in Kochi on July 9

Event part of efforts to better prospects of the industry ahead of Onam

K3A, a collection of advertising companies, will organise a contest for youth in various categories related to advertising at Ashirbhavan in Kacheripadi here on July 9. The event is part of the efforts to make the prospects of advertising industry alive ahead of the Onam fest. The contest will be held in the categories of English/Malayalam copywriter, social media executive, and marketing executive. The winners will get cash award, according to a release. Nearly 25 persons selected from the competition will be given training for three months at a member organisation of K3A. More details can be obtained by contacting 98958 95416.



