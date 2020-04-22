Contest for homestead farmers

The State Farm Information Bureau is holding a photography and videography contest for those engaged in homestead farming under the Jeevani - Nammude Krishi, Nammude Arogyam programme in the wake of the lockdown.
Those engaged in farming activities either in their backyards or on terraces of their homes can send photographs or videos of their activities to their respective agriculture offices attached to the panchayat or other local bodies before May 10.
For more details, contact — 0471-2314358 or 9383470288.
