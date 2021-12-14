Contest for designing medical college logo

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:43 IST

The public will have the chance to design the logo for the Governement Medical College, Ernakulam.

The Health Department has decided to organise a competition involving the public to design the logo. Creative minds can use either the symbol of the Rod of Aesculapius or the traditional symbol of Hermes that features two snakes winding around a winged staff while designing the logo, according to an official communication.

They need to also bring in the historical, cultural and indigenous knowledge of Ernakulam in the design. It should also have the words “Government Medical College Ernakulam”. The public could bank on the model of the logo of other government medical colleges in the State, it said.

The logo design in soft and hard copy format should reach the Principal, Government Medical College, Ernakulam, Kalamassery, on or before December 23.

The soft copy can be mailed to principalgmcekm@gmail.com.

The medical college will hold the copyright of the logo selected from the various entries.

The winner will receive a prize for his work, according to the release.