Contempt of court plea by KSRTC staff: HC seeks views of govt., RTC

October 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Failure to disburse salary before 10th of every month

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has sought the views of the State government and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on a contempt of court petition moved by a few employees of the Corporation stating that the government has committed contempt of court as it failed to disburse salary to the employees before the 10th of every month.

The employees have made the Managing Director of the corporation and the Chief Secretary the respondents in the case.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who considered the case on Tuesday, will consider the petition after a week.

The High Court had on August 24 this year ordered that the salary of the employees be disbursed before the 10th of every month. However, the cash-strapped corporation could disburse only half of the salary for August on September 11 and the balance amount on September 18. Only half of the salary for September was disbursed on October 5, the petitioners said.

