Contempt case hearing against Kerala govt. adjourned in directive to take over Jacobite churches

Updated - November 08, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to November 29 hearing in the contempt of court cases initiated against the State government, Ernakulam and Palakkad District Collectors and police officers for not implementing a court directive to take possession of six churches under the control of Jacobite faction vicars.

When the Additional Advocate General (AAG) sought exemption of former Chief Secretary V. Venu and others from appearing before court as they were filing reply to the contempt charges, Justice V.G. Arun told the AAG that the government was granted lot of opportunities to implement the court’s order. “It was the responsibility of all authorities concerned – including the police officers – to ensure that the orders of the court were executed. What happens to the rule of law if the orders of the court were not complied with. It was the requirement of the judiciary as an institution to see that the orders of the court were implemented,” the HC told the AAG.

The court exempted V. Venu, former Chief Secretary, from personal appearance for the day, as the Additional Advocate General submitted that the former Chief Secretary was undergoing medical treatment. The court made it clear that no permanent exemption from personal appearance would be granted to anyone.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:24 pm IST

