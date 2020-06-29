Containment zone in Broadway area

The area within 100-metre radius of an electrical shop at Market Junction in the Broadway area of the Ernakulam market was classified containment zone after a 20-year-old driver attached to the shop tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.
The area is close to the Ernakulam main retail and wholesale market as well as Broadway, falling within Division 67 of the Kochi Corporation.
Police personnel are standing guard at the entrance to the street where the shop is located. The road has been blocked even as shop owners even beyond the 100-metre radius downed shutters voluntarily as a precautionary measure on Sunday morning, said Market Stall Owners’ Association member N.H. Shameed.
He added that no other area had been affected or cut off from the rest of the Broadway area and the Ernakulam market. Business at the Ernakulam market under Division 67 continued as usual on Sunday.
A communication from the district administration said the primary contacts of the 20-year-old from Chelakkara in Thrissur district who was tested positive were being traced. As many as seven persons in his contact have been identified. Samples have been collected from four persons who worked with him and sent for tests. They have also been put under observation.
