Containment of smoke in final phase, says district administration

March 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The containment of smoke at the Brahmapuram plant has entered the critical last phase, the district administration has said.

Smoke in over 90% of the area has been contained. An intensified effort is on to cover the remaining area.

The spread of fire to the bottom of the garbage heaps posed the biggest challenge. It is being dealt by tossing around the garbage using excavators and watering it down. It is arduous job and is also in the final phase, the district administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work is being carried out round-the-clock. At present, 170 firefighters, 32 excavators, 11 Navy officials, 71 civil defence volunteers, 30 Corporation staff, 20 home guards, four employees of the Kochi airport, and six employees of BPCL are engaged at the plant. Twenty-three fire tenders and three high-pressure pumps are also being used.