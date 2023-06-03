Container workers’ unions demand revised wages

June 03, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Trade Union Coordination Committee, representing around 2,000 drivers and other workers on container carriers catering for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, has demanded the immediate implementation of revised wages approved by the State government on a recommendation by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

P.S. Ashique, chairman of the coordination committee representing six trade unions, said an in-principle agreement had been reached with the government to revise wages. It was to come into effect from June 1, he said.

However, sources in a container carrier owners’ association said the payment of revised wages had already begun.

Mr. Ashique said workers’ representatives wanted a system to ensure that there was no unhealthy competition in the field with significant undercutting of rates by some players, resulting in poor wages for workers. Besides, undercutting of rates makes it difficult for small-time operators to stay in the business, he added.

He said business was limping back to normal but had not achieved the previous levels. The volumes are average even as a few small players are finding it difficult to survive with big players switching to large carriers with higher capacity. Around 80% of the current players may not be able to withstand the competition, he claimed.

Overloading of carriers is a serious issue, he said. The Motor Vehicles department can suspend licences of drivers of overloaded carriers, besides penalising owners of carriers. However, as far as a driver was concerned the licence was a means of livelihood and suspension could land him in serious trouble, Mr. Ashique added.

He also highlighted the long-standing demand for sufficient parking space for container carriers. While the earlier efforts had resulted in preparation of space for around 300 to 350 vehicles, more space should be made available.