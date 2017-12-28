Container Road again turns into dumping yard

The Container Terminal Road is again turning into a dumping ground for all kinds of waste, including toilet waste, and a proposal to set up surveillance cameras along selected points on the road continues to remain on the back burner.

K.V. Thomas, MP, had submitted a proposal to install cameras using funds from his Local Area Development Fund some six months ago.

“The project needs coordination among multiple agencies including the police, the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India. There is no hurdle to releasing the funds. I will take up the matter with the District Collector once his preoccupation with restoring normalcy in cyclone-hit areas is over,” Mr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, S. Sarma, MLA, said the possibility of mounting cameras along the Container Terminal Road with the support of DP World, the promoters of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, would be explored.

Toilet waste dumped

Dumping of waste at several points along the road has become rampant yet again, much to the discomfort of the local bodies concerned. Very recently, toilet waste was found dumped along the stretch between Mulavukad North and Moolampilly Bridge under the cover of night. “We have asked the police to intensify night patrolling. Recently, I alerted the police as soon as I received a report that some miscreants were trying to dump toilet waste using a barge near the Ro-Ro jetty,” said Mulavukad panchayat president Viji Shajan. She lamented that the twin proposal of installing street lights and cameras, which would have served as effective deterrents, had not yet materialised.