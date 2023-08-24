HamberMenu
Container lorry workers’ demand for bonus settled

Container carrier workers to get a bonus of ₹12,250

August 24, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bonus payment for 2022-23 for container lorry workers has been settled. The reconciliation between lorry owners and workers union representatives was reached in the presence of the regional Labour Commissioner S. Sreelal after a meeting was convened by the Labour department officials.

A communication from the labour unions said that the container carrier workers will get a bonus of ₹12,250. The workers will be paid the bonus by Friday. J.H. Latheef and K.T. Sajeevan were among those who represented the container carrier owners while H. Shihabudeen, P.R. Babu, and Joy Joseph represented the workers.

