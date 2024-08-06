ADVERTISEMENT

Container lorry workers at Vallarpadam terminal call off strike

Published - August 06, 2024 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Container lorry workers serving the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal, who had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from August 6 (Tuesday) midnight have withdrawn the strike following a conciliatory meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday under the aegis of the Labour Commissioner.

Earlier, the workers under the banner of Trade Union Coordination Committee had threatened to go on strike demanding revision of wages and working conditions. They alleged that the wages had not been revised for over 12 years. A round of discussions with the container lorry owners on July 31 had failed to yield the desired results, leaders of the coordination committee said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US