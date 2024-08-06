Container lorry workers at Vallarpadam terminal call off strike

Container lorry workers serving the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal, who had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from August 6 (Tuesday) midnight have withdrawn the strike following a conciliatory meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday under the aegis of the Labour Commissioner.

Earlier, the workers under the banner of Trade Union Coordination Committee had threatened to go on strike demanding revision of wages and working conditions. They alleged that the wages had not been revised for over 12 years. A round of discussions with the container lorry owners on July 31 had failed to yield the desired results, leaders of the coordination committee said.

