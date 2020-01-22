Container lorry strike called off

The indefinite strike called by a group of drivers of lorries serving International Container Transshipment Terminal on Vallarpadam Island was withdrawn following talks held with District Collector S. Suhas here on Tuesday evening.

The drivers had decided to go on strike from Tuesday midnight after they complained that a scanner established at the container terminal for cargo clearance posed a possible health risk.

An official release said that drivers would not be forced to go through the scanner. Only those who were willing need to take the lorries through the scanner, it said.

Charles George of the Coordination Committee had said that a section of the drivers of the nearly 100 container lorries serving the transshipment terminal had decided to organise a strike to press their demands that included arrangements to examine whether the drivers taking the lorries through the scanner had not suffered from the effects of radiation as well as a special insurance scheme for these drivers.

The Coordination Committee had also demanded awareness classes on the use of the scanner for the stakeholders so that the fears expressed by them could be dispelled. The strike was described as an uncalled for one since the medical board constituted to examine the fears expressed by the drivers had certified that there was no health risk involved in taking the container lorries through the scanner. Port Trust sources said that the medical board report was categorical in its report on the health issue of the drivers.

The medial board report had also suggested that a special pool of drivers formed more than a year ago to take the container lorries through the scanner could be disbanded in view of the findings of the board.