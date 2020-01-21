Container lorry drivers to go on strike

A group of drivers of lorries serving the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam will go on a strike from Tuesday after discussions convened by labour authorities on issues related to use of container scanners and possible health risks associated with it failed.

A statement issued by the Trade Union Coordination Committee, representing container lorry workers and crew, said talks convened by Regional Joint Labour Commissioner Suresh Kumar on Monday to reconcile the differences of opinion between container lorry crew and drivers and the authorities did not reach a consensus.

There are around 1,900 container lorries serving the Cochin Port and container terminal facilities. Thirty per cent of the lorries served the container terminal, said sources. A group of the drivers will be on strike. However, sources said the strike was not likely to seriously affect business at the container terminal.

Cochin Port Trust sources said the strike was based on unfounded allegations that the scanner deployed at the container transshipment terminal posed a health risk.

Sources said a medical board was constituted to examine the claims by drivers that the scanner was a health risk. However, the report did not substantiate any of the health risk claims by the drivers.

The report had also said that the pool of drivers set up to drive the containers through the scanner could be done away with as the scanner did not pose a health risk. However, with the pool system ending on January 20, the drivers had come out with a demand to continue with it. The labour authorities had convened the meeting on Monday to resolve the differences of opinion on the issue.