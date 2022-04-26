Container carrier owners demand fair rental rates

They say even rates recommended by NATPAC in 2018 have not been implemented so far, they say

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Container carrier owners have appealed to the State government to support their demand for rental rates that will at least match the recommendations of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) when diesel price was ₹72 a litre. The price of the fuel now rules at ₹102 a litre and even the NATPAC rates recommended in 2018 had not been implemented so far.

The rise in fuel price and other input costs, including rising wages, have landed the container lorry service into trouble, said Shameer A., general secretary of Container Owners’ Welfare Association, here on Monday.

The container carriers are the lifeline of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal and they number around 2,500, employing a substantial number of people directly and indirectly. However, the ruling rental rates have made the business almost unviable for the carrier owners, he said.

The poor remuneration in rental rates has also led to difficulties in payment of wages, which has often resulted in disputes between the carrier owners and the workers involved in the transport business.

It was in similar circumstances that the government had appointed NATPAC to recommend a feasible and fair rate for container lorry services. The agency met service providers, beneficiaries, trade union leaders and workers before recommending rental rates. The agency had also taken into consideration the price of tyres, repair charges, price of spare parts etc to reach a conclusion on the rates, said Mr. Shameer. The recommendations were submitted in 2018.

However, appeals to the government to implement the recommendations had fallen on deaf ears. There have been repeated meetings with the Ministers for Transport, Port and Labour regarding the situation. However, there had not been any positive response so far, Mr. Shameer said.

The current situation has landed the container carrier business to the brink of a crisis. Unless something is done now, the container carrier owners will be left to abandon the business, he said.