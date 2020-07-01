Contact tracing on after bus conductor tests positive

The KSRTC bus depot at Angamaly has been shut after a bus conductor who had been on duty on routes passing through Angamaly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at his home town in Malappuram district on Tuesday.

The conductor, a native of Perinthalmanna, developed symptoms on June 28, and his test results returned positive late on June 30. He was on duty on the Aluva-Angamaly-Chalakudy route on June 23, 24, and 25 and had shown no symptoms then. Since 11 trips are made daily on the route, he had worked on at least 33 trips in three days, said K.M. Jaleel, District Transport Officer, Angamaly. He took the Angamaly-Thrissur superfast on June 26 at 11 a.m. and then made the onward journey from Thrissur to Pattambi by a KSRTC bus and then to Perinthalmanna by a private bus. As many as 15 persons, mostly KSRTC staffers at Angamaly, have been advised to go into quarantine so far.

The conductor is receiving treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

The source of infection is yet to be found out, Health officials said. The contact list is prepared considering those who might have come into contact with the patient two days before he developed symptoms, said an official.

The contact tracing process is under way, and those who might have come into contact with him from June 25 onwards will be advised to go into quarantine, the official added. They will include passengers, the driver and conductor on the Angamaly-Thrissur superfast on June 26, and those on the Aluva-Chalakudy route on June 25. So far, the conductor has informed officials that he had been in close contact with four persons, including three conductors.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected the bus depot premises on Wednesday, temporarily suspending services from the depot and all halts at the bus station. Services from Angamaly are likely to resume on Thursday, Mr. Jaleel said.

A nearby canteen run by a Kudumbashree group and frequented by the KSRTC staff was also shut and disinfected.