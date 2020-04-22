Contact traced in midnight operation

Information received late on Tuesday night regarding a youth in Kottayam who had accompanied a person who tested positive for COVID-19 kept the Health Department on its toes even late at night.

The two had arrived from Dindivanam in Tamil Nadu carrying a load of watermelons. One person had got down at Palakkad. When he turned positive, action was taken to find the person who had travelled with him.

Intercepting the truck the youth was driving around 1.30 a.m. here on his way back to Palakkad after unloading goods at the Kottayam market, the Health Department took the youth to the General Hospital in an ambulance. After collecting his swab sample, he was sent in the ambulance to the General Hospital in Palakkad.

The Health Department found that he had made contact with 17 people in Kottayam market, including a shop owner.

Early morning, the shop owner and one person among the unloading workers were taken to the Kottayam General Hospital to collect their swab sample. All 17 have been directed to be in quarantine, even though no one has any disease symptoms. Results of the samples collected will be available on Thursday.