Consumption of contaminated water leaves apartment residents in Kakkanad sick

Published - November 25, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The presence of coliform bacteria has been confirmed in the water samples taken by the Health department from DLF apartment complexes in Kakkanad.

Nearly 21 people had sought treatment after developing symptoms associated with water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea and fever. A similar episode was reported at the apartment complexes in June.

The latest incident came to light after the Health wing at the Family Health Centre in Kakkanad received information that a few people at the apartment had developed symptoms including diarrhoea and fever. Four samples were collected from various water sources within the apartment. The health authorities had also collected samples from the tanker lorry that brought drinking water to the facility. The presence of E.coli bacteria was found in the samples.

The health wing at the Thrikkakara municipality initiated control measures after they visited the apartment complexes on Sunday (November 24). They distributed packets of Oral Rehydration Salts and zinc tablets among the residents, according to a communication.

