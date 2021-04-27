Consumerfed launches home delivery service

Kochi

27 April 2021 01:33 IST

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) has launched home delivery of all items available at its Triveni Super Markets at the same price that these items are available at the outlets.

Consumerfed sources said the service was launched last week, and that the response was being assessed.

The basic objective of the service is to provide home delivery in the backdrop of the second wave of COVID-19, said M. Mehboob, Chairman of the apex cooperative. He added that the service had elicited good response in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts.

He said more and more people were becoming aware of the service being provided by Consumerfed. Consumers have been advised to send in their list of requirements through WhatsApp.

The delivery is made through the staff of the cooperative in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol, Mr. Mehboob said, adding that home delivery would be especially useful for families with aged members.