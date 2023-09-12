Consumer rights panel penalises bank for deficiency of service, unfair trade practices

September 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a public sector bank with a fine of ₹1.50 lakh for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, denying a customer insurance coverage and insurance certificate under a group health insurance plan.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a complaint by George V.T. of Vaduthala. The Ayyappankavu branch of Canara Bank had debited the insurance premium of ₹6,944 from the petitioner’s bank account. The petition arraigned the bank manager as the opposite party.

According to the petition, the complainant was denied cashless claim to the tune of ₹90,000 after being admitted to a city hospital in December 2021 allegedly owing to the bank’s failure to provide the promised insurance policy, causing him substantial hardship and emotional distress. His efforts to secure the policy document through a registered letter were also disregarded by the bank, leading to allegations of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the Commission observed.

The complainant’s allegations remain unchallenged since the opposite parties failed to file their written version in response to the notice issued by the Commission, it observed.

Consequently, the Commission ordered the opposite party to pay ₹90,000 towards the medical expenses incurred by the complainant and ₹50,000 towards compensation for deficiency of service and the mental agony and physical hardship sustained by the complainant. Besides, the complainant should also be paid ₹10,000 towards the cost of the proceedings.

The opposite party would be liable to pay an interest of 9% if the amount was not paid within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order, said the order dated August 19.