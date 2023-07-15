Consumer rights clubs in schools to be restructured

July 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Consumer rights clubs in schools in the district will be restructured in tune with the government’s intention to create awareness about the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The process will be initiated by the District Supply Office in association with consumer rights protection forums in Ernakulam. The partnering organisations include Consumer Protection Kerala, Consumer Protection Organisation, Consumer Jagratha Samithi, Ernakulam District Consumer Samithi, Institute for Consumer Protection, Aluva Taluk Citizens Rights Protection Samithi, Consumer Protection, Ernakulam, and Kerala Consumer Protection and Welfare Federation.

Consumer rights clubs in schools will empower students to become discerning consumers, besides taking lessons on the rights of consumers. They will be trained in various aspects of being a consumer. The students will be taught how to identify the maximum retail price and other relevant details given on the labels of various packaged commodities.

The District Supply Office will also organise awareness programmes involving residents’ associations on consumer rights. Such sessions will also be offered to members of the Kudumbashree network. The objective of the initiatives is to check exploitation of consumers and empower them.