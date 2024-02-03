Consumer panel orders refund, compensation by tour operator for cancellation of tour due to pandemic

February 03, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a tour company to pay a customer ₹65,000 towards refund, compensation, and cost of legal proceedings on account of cancellation of a tour owing to the pandemic.

The Commission comprising President D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Jacob P. Oommen of Perumbavoor against Kaloor-based Somans Leisure Tours India Private Limited.

The complainant had on February 5, 2020 paid ₹50,000 as token advance for two seats for the Scandinavia-Russia tour scheduled on May 25, 2020. However, then the pandemic broke out, following which the complainant requested the tour operators to cancel the trip and refund the advance amount over phone and through multiple emails.

Later, the programme was cancelled. In a reply email dated March 13, 2020, the opposite party turned down a refund stating that the airlines concerned had agreed to postpone the tour at any time till the end of 2022 without any penalty. To this, the complainant responded that he would not be able to join any future tours and repeated the demand for refund.

The opposite party, however, argued that the petition was not maintainable as the alleged deficiency of service was not due to their fault. They fell back on the ‘force majeure’ clause after the government restricted international travel due to the pandemic.

However, the Commission observed that the tour programme was cancelled by the opposite party and the amount collected by the opposite party from the complainant was utilised for their personal gain, which amounted to unfair trade practice. Despite numerous requests made by the complainant, the opposite party was not ready to refund the advance amount. “Deficiency in service and unfair trade practice is proved from the side of the opposite party towards the complainant and the complainant is entitled for compensation,” the Commission said.

