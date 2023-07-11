ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer panel orders Pathanamthitta-based fisheries firm to pay compensation

July 11, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a Pathanamthitta-based firm engaged in fisheries business to refund ₹3 lakh to a depositor and pay her a compensation of ₹25,000 for its unfair trade practices.

The commission led by its president D.B. Binu issued the order on a complaint filed by Suja R. Varma of Thripunithura. According to her, she had deposited ₹3 lakh in Mypopular Marine Products Limited Liability Partnership firm on the offer of providing 12% annual interest.

However, the firm had failed to pay her the agreed interest and also declined the request for premature closure of the deposit. The amount deposited, along with accrued interest, remains unpaid. She pointed out that she never intended to become a partner in the LLP firm but was surprised to find that a separate account number was allotted to her. The complainant alleged that the firm had engaged in unfair trade practices and provided deficient service.

The commission also directed the firm’s designated partner Thomas Daniel, who had been remanded in a cheating case, to pay the complainant ₹5,000 towards litigation cost too.

