Consumer panel directs insurance company to honour denied mediclaim policy 

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company to pay a consumer ₹2.60 lakh towards mediclaim and compensation for denial of insurance coverage on the grounds of non-disclosure of pre-existing condition.

The Commission comprising D.B. Binu, president, and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Ajaykumar, a driver from Pampakuda in Piravom, against National Insurance company Limited.

The complainant took a mediclaim policy with the National Insurance Company valid for a year from June 9, 2020. At the time of policy enrolment, no medical check-up was done, and the complainant was unaware of any pre-existing physical illness.

Four months later, he was diagnosed with hairy cell leukaemia and got hospitalised between November 16 and December 21, 2020. The insurance company denied his cashless claim on the grounds that the complainant was aware of the pre-existing illness. His petition with the Insurance Ombudsman was settled in favour of the opposite party. The petitioner faced substantial financial distress on account of a medical bill of ₹2.58 lakh.

The insurance company claimed that the complainant knew of his pre-existing condition but concealed it. Medical records showed significant weight loss (11 kg in one year) and increased tiredness before the policy was taken. The policy excludes pre-existing conditions not disclosed during policy inception. They requested that the complaint be dismissed with costs asserting that the complainant was not entitled to any relief as claimed due to suppression of material facts and non-disclosure of his pre-existing condition.

The Commission cited a Supreme Court verdict, which emphasised that the insurer must seek details regarding the medical condition of the proposer before issuing the policy, and that the insurer could not repudiate the claim based on a disclosed existing condition after issuing the policy. The Commission observed that the opposite party had failed to conduct a medical check-up at the time of the policy enrolment and was later denied the claim on the grounds of a pre-existing condition without sufficient evidence that the complainant was aware of the illness at the time of the policy purchase.

Empathising with the complainant, the Commission said that the unjust denial by the insurance company not only exacerbated complainant’s emotional and financial suffering but also highlighted the critical need for transparency and fairness in the insurance industry. The petitioner found his sincere attempts to secure financial relief thwarted by the very institution that was meant to provide support in such dire times, the Commission said.

Consequently, the Commission directed the opposite party to pay the complainant ₹2 lakh towards Mediclaim, another ₹50,000 as compensation for the loss and damage suffered due to negligence, unfair trade practice, and deficiency in service and ₹10,000 towards the cost of legal proceedings.

