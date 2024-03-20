Consumer grievances redressal panels getting a makeover

March 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Consumer disputes redressal commissions across the country are going through a phase of technology-driven makeover to increase accessibility to ensure timely resolution of disputes, save costs, and to reduce delays and enhance the trust reposed in the established disputes redressal mechanism.

While using Artificial Intelligence (AI), consumers must also become aware of the pitfalls in deploying the new technology, cautioned Justice Surendra Mohan during the World Consumer Rights Day celebrations here. He added that the use of new technology would help clear pending complaints at consumer forums. The theme of this year’s Consumer Rights Day celebrations is ‘Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers’.

Deploying new technology, and allowing online filing and collection of evidence, among other facilities, will help enhance the efficiency of the forums, said J. Surya, advocate and member of the State Consumer Protection Council.

Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president D.B. Binu said the induction of new technology would encourage more people to approach consumer forums to get their grievances addressed. It is now possible for anyone to file a complaint from the comfort of their home. Online facilities will be of particular advantage to people, who are abroad but have to get their grievances redressed here.

The key features of the new technology induction include AI-based speech recognition and translation system, multilingual chatbot integration, and voice-enabled interactive voice recognition system. The new technology is being looked at as capable of not only increasing accessibility but also enhancing user experiences, reducing manual interventions, increasing call centre efficiency and creating an opportunity for continuous improvement.

The new technology induction comes at a time when the number of complaints related to e-com transactions are on the rise. Ms. Surya said the number of complaints from online buyers of goods and services had been on the rise of late with the volume of e-com rising rapidly.

