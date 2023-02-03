HamberMenu
Consumer forum demands withdrawal of fuel cess

February 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Protection Council has demanded the withdrawal of ₹2 per litre cess on petrol and diesel imposed in the State Budget for 2023-24. The move will prepare the ground for further inflation, said Roy Thekkan, general secretary of the forum here. The move to impose the cess is also unjustifiable, he added.

The hike in fuel cess results in rise in prices of essential commodities. The proposals will also lead to a rise in land prices leaving ordinary people in trouble, he added. The government must come forward to withdraw “anti-people” proposals, he said.

