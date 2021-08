KOCHI

19 August 2021 23:35 IST

The consultations scheduled for August 21 at the Early Cancer Detection Centre, Kaloor, would be held on August 28, according to a communication from the centre.

Patients can get further details on contacting 0484 2347531 or 8281798531 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m

