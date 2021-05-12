Kochi

Consultation with specialists live on FB

P. Rajeeve, MLA-designate from Kalamassery, has arranged a panel of specialist doctors to advise patients from his constituency in a live day-long online programme.

Noted cardio thoracic surgeon, Dr. Jose Chacko Periyapuram, will inaugurate the Facebook live event at 11 a.m. on Friday by giving medical advice to callers. Physicians, gastroenterologists, dentists, cardiologists, ENT specialists, pulmonologists, oncologists, rheumatologists, paediatricians, and psychiatrists will advise patients at stipulated hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Patients seeking to avail of the facility may dial 8589808111.

