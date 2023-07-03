Consultant selected for second phase of Kochi metro

July 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A consortium of Systra and Systra MVA Consulting India Private Limited has been selected as the general consultant for the second phase of the Kochi metro rail project.

The firms have been working in the field of infrastructure development in the public transport sector and have been carrying out projects in rail, high-speed rail and light metro sectors, according to a communication.

The consortium will overseee the construction works of the second phase of Kochi metro. The general consultant also evaluates the proposals submitted by the design consultant and contractors. They also have the responsibility to ensure quality and safety standards in construction works.

The second phase of the metro comprises a 11.2-km line from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium metro station to Infopark, Kakkanad. Kochi Metro Rail Limited MD Loknath Behera said the civil works of the second phase were expected to begin before the Onam festival.

