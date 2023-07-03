ADVERTISEMENT

Consultant selected for second phase of Kochi metro

July 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A consortium of Systra and Systra MVA Consulting India Private Limited has been selected as the general consultant for the second phase of the Kochi metro rail project.

The firms have been working in the field of infrastructure development in the public transport sector and have been carrying out projects in rail, high-speed rail and light metro sectors, according to a communication.

The consortium will overseee the construction works of the second phase of Kochi metro. The general consultant also evaluates the proposals submitted by the design consultant and contractors. They also have the responsibility to ensure quality and safety standards in construction works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second phase of the metro comprises a 11.2-km line from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium metro station to Infopark, Kakkanad. Kochi Metro Rail Limited MD Loknath Behera said the civil works of the second phase were expected to begin before the Onam festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US