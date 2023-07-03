HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consultant selected for second phase of Kochi metro

July 03, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A consortium of Systra and Systra MVA Consulting India Private Limited has been selected as the general consultant for the second phase of the Kochi metro rail project.

The firms have been working in the field of infrastructure development in the public transport sector and have been carrying out projects in rail, high-speed rail and light metro sectors, according to a communication.

The consortium will overseee the construction works of the second phase of Kochi metro. The general consultant also evaluates the proposals submitted by the design consultant and contractors. They also have the responsibility to ensure quality and safety standards in construction works.

The second phase of the metro comprises a 11.2-km line from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium metro station to Infopark, Kakkanad. Kochi Metro Rail Limited MD Loknath Behera said the civil works of the second phase were expected to begin before the Onam festival.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.