Construction workers seek government intervention to bail out sector

October 25, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nirmana Thozhilali Trade Union Aikya Samithi (NTTUIS), an organisation of construction workers, has called for urgent government intervention to rescue the construction sector that is headed towards a stalemate.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, office-bearers of the organisation said lakhs of construction workers and their families were staring at a crisis as several contractors were leaving the field. While the number of job-seekers are on the rise, jobs in the construction sector are on the decline. The government should not turn a blind eye to the crisis, they said.

Among other things, they demanded regulation of prices of construction materials, ensuring availability of materials, strict implementation of the Migrant Workmen Act, and resolution of problems faced by contractors.

They also alleged ineffectual operation by the construction workers’ welfare fund board. A mass dharna will be organised in front of the board office on Thursday. They said pension had been pending since December 2022. Several benefits remained disrupted for the past couple of years, and around 50,000 workers were waiting for pension, they added.

