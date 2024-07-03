GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction of viaduct for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension begins

Published - July 03, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Piling for the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi metro was held at Kunnumpuram, near Kakkanad, on Wednesday.

Piling for the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi metro was held at Kunnumpuram, near Kakkanad, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The construction of the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km viaduct for its Kakkanad extension began on Wednesday.

The test piling as part of the viaduct construction was held at Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad, around 10.30 a.m. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera, project director M.P. Ramnavas, and other officials were present.

The Kakkanad extension is estimated to cost ₹1,957 crore. The phase-two extension will take off from JLN Stadium and end at Infopark in Kakkanad, according to a communication.

The contract for the construction of the viaduct has been awarded to AFCONS Infrastructure. The viaduct is expected to be completed in 600 days, according to the contract. Soil test along the alignment will begin soon, while the topography survey is progressing. Signals, telecommunication systems, rails, and allied infrastructure ought to be readied in another six months. The elevated viaduct will have a pair of tracks and 10 stations.

The stations have been envisaged at Palarivattom, Alinchuvadu, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Padamugal, Collectorate Junction, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Kinfra, and Infopark.

As per the plan, a pair of 60-metre-long open-web steel structures similar to the one near S.N. Junction at Thripunithura will be built where the metro viaduct crossed the national highway bypass at Palarivattom and in front of St. Martin’s Church from where the metro extension will turn eastward towards Palarivattom.

