Construction of new KSRTC bus terminal in Kochi to begin in November

The construction of a new terminal as part of the modernisation of the Ernakulam bus station of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will begin in the first week of November.

The project, which has been modelled on the Vyttila Mobility Hub, includes setting up a facility in which both KSRTC and private buses could avail of the facility coming up at the land at Karikkamuri. Kerala State Construction Corporation Ltd. has been entrusted with the work.

A meeting attended by Ministers P. Rajeeve and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, in Thiruvananthapuram, decided to speed up the project work. Around ₹12 crore had been earmarked under Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. for the project, according to an official release.

The land at the Ernakulam KSRTC station will be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub without ownership but having its possession. Steps will be taken to remove waterlogging in the area. The suggestions emerging from the studies conducted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre and Centre for Water Resources Development and Management will also be considered while developing the facility.

The drafting of the detailed project report will begin soon after carrying out soil testing. Kochi city will have two hubs for KSRTC and private buses with the completion of the project, according to the release. Mr. Rajeeve said that the proximity of the hub at Karikkamuri to the Ernakulam South Railway station and the south station of the Kochi metro would benefit the public.