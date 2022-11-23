Construction of Neryamangalam boat jetty nearing completion

November 23, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Once completed, the boat jetty close to the Neryamangalam bridge will give a huge fillip to tourism in the area

The Hindu Bureau

The under-construction boat jetty at Neryamangalam.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

The construction of a boat jetty close to the Neryamangalam bridge is nearing completion. Once completed, the jetty will give a huge fillip to tourism in the area, said a communication from the Public Relations department on Wednesday.

The jetty is being constructed using ₹50 lakh allotted from the asset development fund of Antony John, MLA. The jetty will have three-level landing floor. A boat was docked at the jetty on an experimental basis recently. The construction is progressing under the Periyar valley project.

Those travelling to various destinations in Idukki such as Munnar and Thekkady can reach Bhoothathankettu from Kothamangalam and then proceed to Kuttampuzha, Thattekkad and Injathotti areas by boat. They can then reach Neryamangalam and then continue their trips.

Support our reporting.
The jetty will make boat journeys easily available to tourists. The journeys will also throw open an opportunity to them to see wild animals at close quarters, the communication added.

