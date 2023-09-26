ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of material collection facility begins at Thripunithura

September 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh launched the construction of a material collection facility (MCF), spread over 4,035 sq.ft, in Thripunithura municipality on Tuesday.

The facility will come up in the crematorium compound at Irumpanam. The project is part of the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ initiative of the Local Self Government department. The civic bodies have to implement various projects to ensure proper waste management as per the programme.

An official release said that two members each of the Haritha Karma Sena were collecting non-biodegradable waste from 49 divisions. It is then taken to segregation centres for sorting. The processing is done by an accredited agency. The MCF is expected to streamline the waste collection process, it added.

