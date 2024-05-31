GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction of hockey turf begins at Maharaja’s College ground

Published - May 31, 2024 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of the synthetic hockey turf has begun at Maharaja’s College Ground.

The project is being implemented using ₹9.51 crore from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Earlier, the Sports Council had allocated fund for the hockey turf but the work did not take off after the college declined to accept some conditions like giving the public access to the turf.

Later, CSML included the project in the city level advisory forum and the requisite fund was allocated. Though tender formalities were completed shortly thereafter, the agreement could not be signed as by then the model code of conduct had kicked in. The path for signing the agreement and launching the construction has now been cleared through the Chief Secretary-level intervention, said T.J. Vinod, MLA.

The renovation of the synthetic track around the football ground is also progressing. Once the hockey turf is also completed, as the next phase, a project for indoor games drawn up by the college authorities would be taken up.

Instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to ensure that rain did not hamper the construction of the hockey turf. Sports Kerala Foundation, a government undertaking, has been entrusted with the construction of both the hockey turf and the synthetic track, said Mr. Vinod.

Related Topics

Kochi / Hockey

