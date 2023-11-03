ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of Ernakulam market likely to be over by May

November 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Steps for completing the construction of the market at least three months ahead of schedule being undertaken

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of the new Ernakulam Market complex, which will be spread over 19,990 sq. metres, is likely to be completed by May.

Though the deadline for the project, which is implemented under the Smart Mission Project by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited, is July, steps for completing the construction at least three months ahead of schedule are being undertaken. The progress of the project was reviewed at a meeting held at the project site on Saturday, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The ₹72.69-crore market will come up in three floors on a plot of 1.63 acres. The ground and first floors will be dedicated for stalls selling vegetables, fruits, poultry and food products, and provisions. There would be dedicated areas in the first floor for loading and unloading goods. Vehicles could be driven up to the first floor through the ramp. The second and third floors would be left open without any partitions. These areas shall be used as trade points. The new market complex would provide clean and hygienic space for customers as well as sellers, said the communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation councillor Manu Jacob, officials of the Kochi Corporation and Smart Mission, and representatives of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce and shop owners of the market attended the review meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US