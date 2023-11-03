HamberMenu
Construction of Ernakulam market likely to be over by May

Steps for completing the construction of the market at least three months ahead of schedule being undertaken

November 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of the new Ernakulam Market complex, which will be spread over 19,990 sq. metres, is likely to be completed by May.

Though the deadline for the project, which is implemented under the Smart Mission Project by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited, is July, steps for completing the construction at least three months ahead of schedule are being undertaken. The progress of the project was reviewed at a meeting held at the project site on Saturday, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The ₹72.69-crore market will come up in three floors on a plot of 1.63 acres. The ground and first floors will be dedicated for stalls selling vegetables, fruits, poultry and food products, and provisions. There would be dedicated areas in the first floor for loading and unloading goods. Vehicles could be driven up to the first floor through the ramp. The second and third floors would be left open without any partitions. These areas shall be used as trade points. The new market complex would provide clean and hygienic space for customers as well as sellers, said the communication.

Corporation councillor Manu Jacob, officials of the Kochi Corporation and Smart Mission, and representatives of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce and shop owners of the market attended the review meeting.

