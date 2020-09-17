Construction of eight more Water Metro terminals begins

Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Wednesday kicked off construction of eight more terminals of Water Metro by starting the piling work at Eloor.
The eight terminals in the new package are Eloor, Cheranelloor, South Chittoor, Ferry at Cochin Port Trust, Kumbalam, Kadamakkudy, Mulavukadu North and Paliyamthuruthu.
This is in addition to the eight terminals already being constructed.
KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma attended the ground-breaking ceremony at Eloor along with senior officials of the agency.
“The construction of terminals is progressing at various locations. The new terminals will ensure connectivity between rural parts of Kochi and the mainland.
The construction of these terminals will be completed in early 2021 in a time-bound manner,” he said.
The size of each terminal is about 2,500 sq ft and built by Kool Homes Builders, Kochi.
The terminals are planned with all modern facilities for the passengers.
