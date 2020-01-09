Constitution Protection meet today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Constitution Protection meet at Marine Drive here on Friday.

Thousands are expected to participate in the meet being held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The programme will start at 5 p.m.

Critic M.K. Sanoo said the meet was being held to ensure peace and harmony in society. “Let’s give our children a peaceful nation to live,” he said.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan added that the objective of the meet was to join the nationwide protest against the CAA.

Parking

Arrangements have been made to park the vehicles of people attending the meet. Those who are coming from Muvattupuzha, Kolencherry, Koothattukulam, Mulanthuruthy, Thripunitura, and Vyttila should get down at Menaka stop and the vehicles should be parked between Goshree junction and Chathiath Road.

Vehicles from Kavalangad, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Kalamassery, Kalady, Angamaly, Aluva, Nedumbassery, Alangad, Paravur, and Vypin should park at Container Road. Vehicles from Palluruthy, Kochi areas should park along the Foreshore Road.