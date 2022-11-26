Constitution Day observed in Ernakulam

November 26, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Constitution Day was observed in Ernakulam district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devan Ramachandran, judge, High Court of Kerala, inaugurated the programme that was jointly organised by the Muvattupuzha Taluk Legal Services Committee and the Judicial Centre and Bar Association of Muvattupuzha.

Justice Ramachandran unveiled the Preamble of the Constitution engraved on wood and delivered a lecture on federalism and the Indian Constitution.

P.P. Saidalavi, Special Judge, Vigilance court; Dinesh. M. Pillai, chairman of the committee, and Johnny Methippara, president of the association, spoke.

Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese inaugurated the programme organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam, in association with the District Bar Association. She also unveiled a plaque at the court complex.

Mini S. Das, Additional District Judge, read out the Constitutional pledge.

R. Mini, Chief Judicial Magistrate; N. Renjith Krishnan, Sub Judge and secretary of the authority; P. Premnath, Deputy Director of Prosecution, and Anil S. Raj, president, Bar Association, spoke.