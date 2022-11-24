Constitution Day celebrations on December 26

November 24, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Taluk Legal Services Committee, Muvattupuzha, the Judicial Centre and the Bar Association of Muvattupuzha will jointly celebrate the Constitution Day on December 26.

Devan Ramachandran, Judge of the Kerala High Court, will unveil the preamble of the Constitution that has been carved out on wood at a function to be held at the Bar Association hall at 3 p.m. He will also deliver a talk on federalism in the Indian Constitution.

P.P. Saidali, Judge, Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha, Dinesh M. Pillai, Additional District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the Taluk Legal Services Committee, and Johny Methipara, president, Bar Association will attend.