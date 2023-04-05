Constitute task forces in human-animal conflict areas in Idukki: HC

April 05, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered constitution of task forces in a week in panchayats affected by human-animal conflicts in Idukki district to formulate measures to solve the same.

The Bench directed that the task forces would comprise the Revenue Divisional Officer concerned, Chief Conservator of Forest (Project Elephant) concerned in the area, District Police Chief, and the president of the panchayat concerned.

The District Police Chief will be the convener of the task force. The court also ordered the task forces to file a report before the court within three weeks.

The Bench also directed the Committee of Experts to go through various proposals of the Forest department and others on human-animal conflict and suggest measures to mitigate the same.

The task forces shall also specifically advertise the question whether any accumulation of waste within the panchayats attracts animals to human settlements and, if so, the measures to be taken to abate it.

The court passed the directives while considering a suo motu case relating to capturing of the wild elephant Arikompan.