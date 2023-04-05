HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constitute task forces in human-animal conflict areas in Idukki: HC

April 05, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered constitution of task forces in a week in panchayats affected by human-animal conflicts in Idukki district to formulate measures to solve the same.

The Bench directed that the task forces would comprise the Revenue Divisional Officer concerned, Chief Conservator of Forest (Project Elephant) concerned in the area, District Police Chief, and the president of the panchayat concerned.

The District Police Chief will be the convener of the task force. The court also ordered the task forces to file a report before the court within three weeks.

The Bench also directed the Committee of Experts to go through various proposals of the Forest department and others on human-animal conflict and suggest measures to mitigate the same.

The task forces shall also specifically advertise the question whether any accumulation of waste within the panchayats attracts animals to human settlements and, if so, the measures to be taken to abate it.

The court passed the directives while considering a suo motu case relating to capturing of the wild elephant Arikompan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.