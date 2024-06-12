Constitute special investigation team to probe land grab in Idukki, HC tells govt.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) consisting of superior police officers and revenue officials to probe the involvement of revenue officials in the forging of titles of properties in Idukki district.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen also directed the government to make available the details of the special team to be constituted by the government..

The court observed it was prima facie dissatisfied with the investigation being conducted by the police in cases relating to forgery of titles. A special investigation team of superior police officials and revenue officials needed to be constituted to probe the cases.

The court pointed out that there were 42 cases relating to the issue of illegal titles, of which 18 had been registered on charges of forging titles for grabbing government land. However, no provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been invoked in those cases. The offence under Section 120(b)(conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had only been incorporated in the cases.

The court noted that there was an unholy nexus between revenue officials and those who got forged titles. The court said though the government was of the opinion that the forgery took place with the connivance of officials, no provision under the PC Act had been invoked against them.

In fact, forgery and manipulation of records were writ large in these cases. How could they manage to get false titles without the involvement of officials. The titles forged did not relate to a small portion of government land. The extent of land came to around 300 hectares.

When the petition against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district came up for hearing, Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji submitted that the government was agreeable to form a special investigation team consisting of superior police officers.

He said no evidence could be gathered to invoke the PC Act against them. The police could not proceed against officials on the basis of mere assumptions

The court also suggested digitisation of files relating to allocation of titles to avoid manipulation and forgery. If the titles were allotted through an online centralised system it would provide safeguards against such incidents. As of now, nobody knew where the files relating to titles went and sometimes the files disappeared from government offices.