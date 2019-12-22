Conspiracy to divide country on religious lines: Congress

Raising their pitch against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed revision of the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), Congress leaders from the district on Saturday alleged that there was a conspiracy by the Narendra Modi-led Government to divide India once again on religious lines.
V.D. Satheesan, MLA, who inaugurated a protest march to the BSNL office by members of the district unit of the party, said the NRC and CAA were two sides of the same coin, and that they were meant to discriminate against people on communal lines. He also alleged that there was an agenda to turn India into a theocratic State.
Former MP K.V. Thomas and MLAs Hibi Eden, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Saddat, Roji M. John, and V.P. Sajeendran, were among those who participated in the protest march.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.