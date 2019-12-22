Conspiracy to divide country on religious lines: Congress

Raising their pitch against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed revision of the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), Congress leaders from the district on Saturday alleged that there was a conspiracy by the Narendra Modi-led Government to divide India once again on religious lines.

V.D. Satheesan, MLA, who inaugurated a protest march to the BSNL office by members of the district unit of the party, said the NRC and CAA were two sides of the same coin, and that they were meant to discriminate against people on communal lines. He also alleged that there was an agenda to turn India into a theocratic State.

Former MP K.V. Thomas and MLAs Hibi Eden, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Saddat, Roji M. John, and V.P. Sajeendran, were among those who participated in the protest march.