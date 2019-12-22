Kochi

Conspiracy to divide country on religious lines: Congress

Determined: Congress leaders confronting the police during their protest march to the BSNL office in the city on Saturday.

Determined: Congress leaders confronting the police during their protest march to the BSNL office in the city on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: special

more-in

Party holds protest march against CAA and NRC in city

Raising their pitch against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed revision of the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), Congress leaders from the district on Saturday alleged that there was a conspiracy by the Narendra Modi-led Government to divide India once again on religious lines.

V.D. Satheesan, MLA, who inaugurated a protest march to the BSNL office by members of the district unit of the party, said the NRC and CAA were two sides of the same coin, and that they were meant to discriminate against people on communal lines. He also alleged that there was an agenda to turn India into a theocratic State.

Former MP K.V. Thomas and MLAs Hibi Eden, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Saddat, Roji M. John, and V.P. Sajeendran, were among those who participated in the protest march.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 2:33:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/conspiracy-to-divide-country-on-religious-lines-congress/article30369832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY