Conspiracy case: Kerala HC adjourns plea of Sudhakaran

August 03, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to August 17 hearing on a petition filed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran seeking to quash a conspiracy case pending before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court against him in connection with the alleged firing on CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995. The court also extended till August 17 the interim stay on the proceedings. The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Mr. Jayarajan who was then CPI(M) Kannur district secretary before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the firing was a sequel to a conspiracy hatched by the accused, including Mr. Sudhakaran, at Thycaud Guest House, Thiruvananthapuram, to murder him due to political rivalry. Though a discharge petition was filed before the sessions court, it was dismissed on the grounds that the trial had not commenced, he said.

